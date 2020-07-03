Global  

FedEx requests NFL's Redskins to change team name

CBC.ca Friday, 3 July 2020 ()
The Memphis-based delivery firm wrote in a statement Thursday, as reported by multiple media outlets, "We have communicated to the team in Washington our request that they change the team name."
Video credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published
News video: Washington Redskins Under Pressure to Change Name

Washington Redskins Under Pressure to Change Name 00:58

 Washington Redskins Under Pressure to Change Name The football team is being blocked from relocating from FedEx Field in Maryland to RFK Stadium in D.C. unless it changes its name. Multiple government officials have spoken out against the franchise’s unwillingness to rename itself. Deputy Mayor...

