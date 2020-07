Dwight Yorke tells Man United to make this ‘perfect’ signing Friday, 3 July 2020 ( 4 days ago )

Dwight Yorke has urged Manchester United to make a move to sign Kalidou Koulibaly from Napoli this summer. Manchester United are bound to be linked with a whole host of players in the coming weeks and months and they look to bolster their squad ahead of next season. The Red Devils have been in decent […]



The post Dwight Yorke tells Man United to make this ‘perfect’ signing appeared first on The Sport Review. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related news from verified sources Yorke urges Solskjaer to make Man Utd frightening with ‘perfect’ signing Dwight Yorke insists the signing of the big-money target would "make perfect sense" and would "send a strong message" to their rivals. The post Yorke urges...

Team Talk 5 days ago





Tweets about this