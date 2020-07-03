Ben Chilwell transfer twist as Leicester City hero unleashes rant Friday, 3 July 2020 ( 5 hours ago )

Leicester City News: All the latest news and views from LeicestershireLive. Leicester City News: All the latest news and views from LeicestershireLive. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Tweets about this LCFC Live Your morning Leicester City headlines #lcfc https://t.co/z3SzaNQPKM 5 hours ago