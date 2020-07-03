|
|
|
Guardiola defends Liverpool, but issues stark warning to champions
Friday, 3 July 2020 ()
Pep Guardiola dismissed suggestions Liverpool had overdone the celebrations, but issued a warning to Jurgen Klopp's side
The post Guardiola defends Liverpool, but issues stark warning to champions appeared first on teamtalk.com.
|
|
|
|
Related videos from verified sources
|
Man City will give Liverpool guard of honour, says Guardiola
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola says his side will give newly crowned Premier League champions Liverpool a guard of honour when the teams meet at the Etihad Stadium on Thursday.
Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 05:01Published
Tweets about this
|