Liverpool's Premier League champions have no more worlds to conquer – and that's just fine

Guadiola is 'delighted' after Man City thrash champions Liverpool
Pep Guardiola says he is "delighted" with his side's 4-0 win against league champions Liverpool, and had high praise for Kevin De Bruyne.
Liverpool win historic Premier League title and fans go wild
This footage was filmed and produced on 26 June 2020.
Liverpool FC have ended a three-decade drought to become Premier League champions.
And what a period it has been for the Reds: they won the..
Liverpool crowned Premier League champions for first time in 30 years
Iuri Premier League (Após 32 rodadas) 1/2:
1° Liverpool 🏆 - 86 pts
2° City - 66 pts
3° Leicester - 55 pts
4° Chelsea…
