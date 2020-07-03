Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Mikel Arteta set to make 'centre-back cull' at Arsenal ahead of next season

Daily Star Friday, 3 July 2020 ()
Mikel Arteta set to make 'centre-back cull' at Arsenal ahead of next seasonArsenal manager Mikel Arteta is plotting a defensive shakeup at the Emirates this summer, with some of his seven centre-backs and left-back Sead Kolasinac facing the axe
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Arsenal have no margin for error in hunt for Champions League

Arsenal have no margin for error in hunt for Champions League 00:36

 Boss Mikel Arteta admits Arsenal have no room for error if they want to make a late Champions League charge. Bukayo Saka’s first Premier League goal and Alexandre Lacazette’s late finish sealed a vital 2-0 victory at Wolves in the race for Europe. The Gunners moved into seventh, three points...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Mikel Arteta feels Jamie Vardy should have been sent off before equaliser [Video]

Mikel Arteta feels Jamie Vardy should have been sent off before equaliser

Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta bemoaned the decision to send off Eddie Nketiah but not Jamie Vardy as the Leicester striker struck late to salvage a point at the Emirates Stadium. The Gunners looked..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:39Published
Arteta to take it game-by-game in hunt for European finish [Video]

Arteta to take it game-by-game in hunt for European finish

Arsenal host Leicester on Tuesday followed by important league encounters against Tottenham (Jul. 12) and champions Liverpool (Jul. 15).

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 01:51Published
Arteta: I feel like Aubameyang want's to continue with us [Video]

Arteta: I feel like Aubameyang want's to continue with us

Mikel Arteta speaks ahead of Arsenal's away trip to Wolves in the Premier League, where he reveals he believes that club captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang will sign a new deal.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:59Published

Related news from verified sources

Mikel Arteta gives insight into 2020/21 Arsenal centre-back partnership

Mikel Arteta gives insight into 2020/21 Arsenal centre-back partnership Mikel Arteta has given Arsenal supporters an insight into what his centre-back partnership might be for the 2020/21 Premier League season, but his plans have...
Daily Star Also reported by •Football.london

Mikel Arteta says Arsenal must win all five remaining matches to qualify for the Champions League

 Arsenal must win all five of their remaining matches if they stand any chance of qualifying for next season’s Champions League, Mikel Arteta believes. The...
talkSPORT Also reported by •Daily Star

How Arsenal squad could look next season after Arteta fire-sale this summer

 Arsenal could let the likes of Matteo Guendouzi, Lucas Torreira and Sead Kolasinac leave this summer with Thomas Partey top of Mikel Arteta's transfer wishlist...
Daily Star


Tweets about this