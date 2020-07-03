Mikel Arteta set to make 'centre-back cull' at Arsenal ahead of next season

Boss Mikel Arteta admits Arsenal have no room for error if they want to make a late Champions League charge. Bukayo Saka’s first Premier League goal and Alexandre Lacazette’s late finish sealed a vital 2-0 victory at Wolves in the race for Europe. The Gunners moved into seventh, three points...
Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta bemoaned the decision to send off Eddie Nketiah but not Jamie Vardy as the Leicester striker struck late to salvage a point at the Emirates Stadium. The Gunners looked..
Mikel Arteta has given Arsenal supporters an insight into what his centre-back partnership might be for the 2020/21 Premier League season, but his plans have... Daily Star Also reported by •Football.london