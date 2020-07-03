Global  

Juventus to score over 2.5 goals against Torino 6/5 for Saturday’s Serie A showdown

Friday, 3 July 2020
Competition: Serie A Market: Juventus to score over 2.5 goals Odds: 6/5 @ Bet 365 With the chance to briefly extend their buffer at the top of the table to seven points, Juventus will welcome a struggling Torino to an empty Allianz on Saturday afternoon. Starting with the hosts, while Juventus might have marked their return […]

Ronaldo scores from free kick as Juventus beats Torino 4-1

 MILAN (AP) — Cristiano Ronaldo finally scored with a free kick in the Italian league to help Juventus beat Torino 4-1 on Saturday in a match which also saw...
Seattle Times


