Juventus to score over 2.5 goals against Torino 6/5 for Saturday’s Serie A showdown Friday, 3 July 2020 ( 2 days ago )

Competition: Serie A Market: Juventus to score over 2.5 goals Odds: 6/5 @ Bet 365 With the chance to briefly extend their buffer at the top of the table to seven points, Juventus will welcome a struggling Torino to an empty Allianz on Saturday afternoon. Starting with the hosts, while Juventus might have marked their return […]



The post Juventus to score over 2.5 goals against Torino 6/5 for Saturday’s Serie A showdown appeared first on Soccer News. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related news from verified sources Ronaldo scores from free kick as Juventus beats Torino 4-1 MILAN (AP) — Cristiano Ronaldo finally scored with a free kick in the Italian league to help Juventus beat Torino 4-1 on Saturday in a match which also saw...

Seattle Times 9 hours ago





Tweets about this