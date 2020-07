Related news from verified sources News24.com | Brad Thorn names Reds team to face Waratahs: 'We're pumped!' Reds head coach Brad Thorn has named his team for their Super Rugby AU opener against the Waratahs in Brisbane.

News24 2 days ago



News24.com | Waratahs bank on rookies for Super Rugby AU opener Rob Penny's Waratahs will feature a host of young talent when they face the Reds in the Super Rugby AU opener in Brisbane.

News24 2 days ago



Revealed: The Waratahs' 16-hour day for Super Rugby AU opener A detailed run down of the Waratahs' schedule for Friday's game against the Reds in Brisbane shows just how different things are going to be this season.

Brisbane Times 3 days ago





Tweets about this