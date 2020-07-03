‘Class Act’ Jose Mourinho Interrupts Chris Wilder Press Conference After Sheffield United Beat Spurs (Video)

Global  

Sheffield United beat Tottenham Hotspur by 3-1 in the Premier League on Thursday. After the match, Spurs boss Jose Mourinho interrupted the Blades’ manager Chris Wilder’s press conference to say goodbye, and Wilder spoke very highly of him afterwards. Class act. A special moment between the Gaffer and Mourinho post-match 👏 pic.twitter.com/0cMf8PKLAW — Sheffield United […]

 Tottenham head coach Jose Mourinho says he fears for the future of football after his side were on the wrong end of one of the most controversial VAR decisions of the season in a 3-1 loss at Sheffield United.

Wilder pleased with clinical performance [Video]

Wilder pleased with clinical performance

Chris Wilder felt his players produced a clinical performance in both boxes as Sheffield United rediscovered their pre-lockdown form by beating Tottenham 3-1 at Bramall Lane.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 07:02Published
Sheffield United vs Tottenham: Premier League match preview [Video]

Sheffield United vs Tottenham: Premier League match preview

An in-depth look at Sheffield United's Premier League clash against Tottenham.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:24Published
Jose Mourinho hoping Spurs can sort Dier contract [Video]

Jose Mourinho hoping Spurs can sort Dier contract

Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho hopes the club can tie up a new contract for Eric Dier.The England international’s current deal expires at the end of next season, but Mourinho says both the club, led by..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:55Published

