Related videos from verified sources Digital Sports Special: JSU coaches talk about HBCUs getting top recruits



There is discussion going on all across America about top recruits considering playing for a Historically Black College or University out of high school. Jackson State's head basketball coaches are all.. Credit: WAPT Duration: 26:23 Published 3 weeks ago

Related news from verified sources Five-star recruit Maker picks Howard over UCLA Five-star senior Makur Maker announced his commitment to Howard on Friday morning, becoming the highest-ranked prospect to commit to a historically Black college...

ESPN 2 hours ago





Tweets about this