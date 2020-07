Jennifer J. Serda RT @RandazzoTweets: Just a reminder as you watch the DC NFL franchise go down in flames: Fawn Sharp told them this morning they had made a… 21 minutes ago Catherine Crichton @quiatimet I once had a meeting with two men from payroll in a former job. I had told them they’d made a mistake wi… https://t.co/zfNrCbvXCQ 2 hours ago Fake Nick Griffith If they just went about thier business without saying anything no one would have even cared. The fact they dug th… https://t.co/KoWXy8yExH 3 hours ago 🖤Fiona Armstrong🕷 @gingermarauder @bpfbpf2 A lot of them have realised that they made a mistake. One of my good friends who voted out… https://t.co/meD5NXs4Yd 5 hours ago Cynn I made the mistake of posting the process of funnelled funds from blm to dems on fb. An extended fam member thanked… https://t.co/L33YjPMGTJ 5 hours ago �̡̻̙͗̔͡�̡͈̬͓̟̺̺̖̣̯͉̣̮̎͐̌̈́́̃͒̐̀̔̆̓̑̋͑̂͋̋̽̽͌̀͘̚͢͡ͅͅͅ @JeonxKyriee_ A lot of people are murdered everyday, this guy resisted arrest after paying with fake money, which b… https://t.co/vhqHKbQbM0 6 hours ago Shiva 🦋 RT @mhdksafa: A nurse just told me that the biggest mistake that they ever made is telling people that wearing masks is to protect other pe… 9 hours ago ThatchCttg @RealJamesWoods You’ve made a irreversible mistake sweetie. Remember when they told you what you do on the web will… https://t.co/A1IXDbPBdz 10 hours ago