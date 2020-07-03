Global  
 

“Three Points Is Massive!” – Michail Antonio On West Ham Triumph Over Chelsea (Video)

SoccerNews.com Friday, 3 July 2020 ()
West Ham booked hugely important three points for their battle against Premier League relegation when they beat Chelsea by 3-2 on Tuesday, and forward Michail Antonio was very pleased about it. No wonder Michail Antonio sounds so happy… 👉 https://t.co/08qnV1jH2Z #bbcfootball #WHUCHE pic.twitter.com/agTVDvzUt8 — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) July 2, 2020

 West Ham's Michail Antonio says his team showed their spirit after recovering from a disallowed goal to fight back and secure victory over Chelsea.

