Arup Das Another very pragmatic & balanced decision #DelhiFightsCorona JEE (main & advanced), NEET exams postponed; to be… https://t.co/mOaSLKiPJi 3 minutes ago Democracy Times Network JEE Mains, JEE Advanced, NEET entrance exams postponed due to rising Covid-19 cases: HRD Ministry ▪️JEE Mains exam… https://t.co/4qSFcetUMM 4 minutes ago Srivastava Naman RT @timesofindia: JEE (main & advanced), NEET exams postponed; to be conducted in September READ: https://t.co/X0Lho9PojD 5 minutes ago Aman Kumar Neet 2020 amd Jee Mains Advance Exams ..postponed again... New exam dates Announced.. 👉👉 https://t.co/E4tZs3HxuP W… https://t.co/Q5pYyPoc3d 6 minutes ago Aahil Khan RT @RiyaKum03980391: Jee mains and NEET set guidelines. All private entrance exams should also be postponed to September cause they have ce… 11 minutes ago RAVINDER KUMAR RT @EconomicTimes: The HRD Ministry on Friday postponed medical and engineering entrance exams NEET and JEE to September in view of the spi… 11 minutes ago Economic Times The HRD Ministry on Friday postponed medical and engineering entrance exams NEET and JEE to September in view of th… https://t.co/5ncW7zFnHU 13 minutes ago THE WORLD NEWS JEE Mains, NEET exams postponed due to Covid The JEE (Main) exam will now be conducted between September 1 and Sep… https://t.co/T05FFcmr8a 16 minutes ago