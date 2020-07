Related videos from verified sources Redskins Reviewing Team Name Following Request From Sponsors



According to CNN Business, FedEx, a major sponsor of the Washington Redskins, has asked the NFL team to change its name. This comes after mounting pressure from investors who oppose the name's racist.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:41 Published 2 hours ago

