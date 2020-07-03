Shannon Sharpe speaks on the Mike Gundy investigation at Oklahoma State Friday, 3 July 2020 ( 44 minutes ago )

Oklahoma State announced that an internal review of head coach Mike Gundy quote "uncovered no signs or indication of racism." The review came after star running back Chuba Hubbard threatened to boycott the team once Gundy was seen wearing a shirt featuring the logo of far-right network, One America News. Hear why Shannon Sharpe believes that the Mike Gundy investigation should have been conducted by outside council.


