League One play-off semi-final: Marcus Browne’s strike earns Oxford United draw with Portsmouth in eventful first-leg

talkSPORT Friday, 3 July 2020 ()
Portsmouth’s wait for a first victory in the play-offs continues after being held to a 1-1 draw at home to Oxford in the first leg of their League One semi-final. Marcus Browne pounced for Oxford two minutes before half-time to cancel out Republic of Ireland international Ronan Curtis’ 14th goal of the season. Pompey, who […]
