Oklahoma State’s Gundy takes pay cut in wake of T-shirt flap
Friday, 3 July 2020 () STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) — Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy took a $1 million pay cut and had his contract shortened by a year as part of an internal review prompted by sharp criticism from his star running back for wearing a T-shirt promoting a far-right news channel. Athletic director Mike Holder said Friday the adjustments […]
