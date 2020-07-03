Global  

Oklahoma State’s Gundy takes pay cut in wake of T-shirt flap

Seattle Times Friday, 3 July 2020 ()
STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) — Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy took a $1 million pay cut and had his contract shortened by a year as part of an internal review prompted by sharp criticism from his star running back for wearing a T-shirt promoting a far-right news channel. Athletic director Mike Holder said Friday the adjustments […]
