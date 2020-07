Beach Cities 31 MLB players positive for virus after initial tests https://t.co/hhF9kfC41b 8 minutes ago ㅤ @null 31 MLB players positive for virus after initial tests In Major League Baseball's https://t.co/mDubdKHDQX 10 minutes ago CORONABOARD GUINEE RT @IAM__Network: NBA announces 16 players positive for coronavirus after conducting 302 tests – Portland Press Herald READ MORE: https:/… 18 hours ago IAM Platform NBA announces 16 players positive for coronavirus after conducting 302 tests – Portland Press Herald READ MORE:… https://t.co/ab8KNZIUEC 18 hours ago SAMUEL MARTINEZ SIR RT @NYDailyNews: Nine new NBA players have the coronavirus after the latest round of widespread testing. This brings the total number of c… 1 day ago New York Daily News Nine new NBA players have the coronavirus after the latest round of widespread testing. This brings the total numb… https://t.co/f80IYhYTVT 1 day ago Open Eugene RT @brianrahmer: As universities bring unpaid players back to "voluntary" workouts during the pandemic, at least 39 schools report confirme… 2 days ago Don Tennis @BenRothenberg ask for the outster of the head, then write about it, of course you wont, nothing but praise for the… https://t.co/M2HXdLN8dJ 2 days ago