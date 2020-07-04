|
Jose Mourinho slams VAR after Spurs lose
Saturday, 4 July 2020 ()
Jose Mourinho claimed VAR will make fans fall out of love with football after Tottenham were the victims of a controversial goal reversal in their 3-1 defeat against Sheffield United on Thursday. United took the lead through Sander Berge's first half strike at Bramall Lane. But Tottenham were denied an equaliser moments later...
