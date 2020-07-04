Global  

Jose Mourinho slams VAR after Spurs lose

Mid-Day Saturday, 4 July 2020
Jose Mourinho claimed VAR will make fans fall out of love with football after Tottenham were the victims of a controversial goal reversal in their 3-1 defeat against Sheffield United on Thursday. United took the lead through Sander Berge's first half strike at Bramall Lane. But Tottenham were denied an equaliser moments later...
Video credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Spurs boss Jose Mourinho 'happy' with heated exchange between team-mates

Spurs boss Jose Mourinho 'happy' with heated exchange between team-mates 01:27

 Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho said he has no interest in winning the “Fair Play Cup” and was pleased to see Hugo Lloris and Son Heung-min clash at half-time of the 1-0 win over Everton.

