Related videos from verified sources Thiago wants to leave Bayern for new challenge, says CEO Rummenigge



Spanish midfielder Thiago Alcantara is set to leave Bayern Munich because he wants a new challenge, the club's CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge has said. Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 01:02 Published 8 hours ago Sane completes move to Bayern from Manchester City



Leroy Sane completes his move to Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich from Manchester City. Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 02:16 Published 16 hours ago Leroy Sane Agrees To Join Bayern Munich In €40M Deal! Transfer Talk



This week’s Transfer Talk sees us talk about Leroy Sane’s cut price move from Manchester City to Bayern Munich, whilst teammate Nicolas Otamendi could also be on the way out of the Etihad, where.. Credit: FootballDaily Duration: 07:08 Published on May 11, 2020

Tweets about this