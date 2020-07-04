Paper Talk: Man Utd striker target put up for sale as Jadon Sancho hopes grow; Liverpool chase Hoffenheim winger
Saturday, 4 July 2020
15 minutes ago) Man Utd have been been given a huge double lift over Jadon Sancho and a striker target, while Liverpool are keen on a Hoffenheim winger.
This week our headline story features Aston Villa captain Jack Grealish, and Manchester City’s audacious plan to hijack his potential move to Manchester United this summer.
We analyse Wolfsburg’s prolific forward Wout Weghorst, the man Arsenal and Newcastle both want to lead their line next...
