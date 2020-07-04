Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Paper Talk: Man Utd striker target put up for sale as Jadon Sancho hopes grow; Liverpool chase Hoffenheim winger

Team Talk Saturday, 4 July 2020 ()
Man Utd have been been given a huge double lift over Jadon Sancho and a striker target, while Liverpool are keen on a Hoffenheim winger.

The post Paper Talk: Man Utd striker target put up for sale as Jadon Sancho hopes grow; Liverpool chase Hoffenheim winger appeared first on teamtalk.com.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: FootballDaily - Published
News video: OFFICIAL Bayern Munich Sign Leroy Sane For €45M From Man City! Transfer Talk

OFFICIAL Bayern Munich Sign Leroy Sane For €45M From Man City! Transfer Talk 08:26

 This week our headline story features Aston Villa captain Jack Grealish, and Manchester City’s audacious plan to hijack his potential move to Manchester United this summer. We analyse Wolfsburg’s prolific forward Wout Weghorst, the man Arsenal and Newcastle both want to lead their line next...

Related videos from verified sources

Man Utd set £50m limit for Jadon Sancho [Video]

Man Utd set £50m limit for Jadon Sancho

Sky Sports News reporter Rob Dorsett says a possible deal for Jadon Sancho to move to Manchester United from Borussia Dortmund could go deep into the summer transfer window.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 01:48Published
Liverpool, Man City & United Battle for £130M Adama Traore! Transfer Talk [Video]

Liverpool, Man City & United Battle for £130M Adama Traore! Transfer Talk

On today’s Transfer Talk we take you around Europe for all of the biggest transfer news. We kick off in the Premier League, where Adama Traore is being courted by Liverpool and the two Manchester..

Credit: FootballDaily     Duration: 07:57Published
Premier League transfer rumours from the media [Video]

Premier League transfer rumours from the media

Leroy Sane, Jan Vertonghen and Jadon Sancho are the footballers rumoured to be on the move in the latest transfer rumours from the media.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:18Published

Tweets about this

TEAMtalk

TEAMtalk 📰 EURO PAPER TALK 📰 👉 Tottenham prepared to accept swap deal for top strike target 👉 Man City eye €85m raid 👉 Newc… https://t.co/lnPW6C7eDZ 4 days ago

TEAMtalk

TEAMtalk 📰 EURO PAPER TALK 📰 👉 Tottenham prepared to accept swap deal for top strike target 👉 Man City eye €85m raid 👉 Newc… https://t.co/UnKdlgIfFG 4 days ago