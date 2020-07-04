Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Manchester United teenager Mason Greenwood ‘equally impressive’ as Wayne Rooney when he broke onto scene, claims Dwight Yorke

talkSPORT Saturday, 4 July 2020 ()
Dwight Yorke has urged Mason Greenwood to keep a level head at Manchester United in light of his brilliant breakthrough Premier League season. The 18-year-old has dazzled with 14 goals in all competitions this term, with his latest an expertly-taken strike in the Red Devils’ 3-0 victory at Brighton on Tuesday. Listen to Manchester United […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: Reuters - Sports - Published
News video: 'Brilliant boy' Greenwood will only get better, says Solskjaer

'Brilliant boy' Greenwood will only get better, says Solskjaer 01:53

 Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says the sky is the limit for teenage forward Mason Greenwood.

Related videos from verified sources

Man Utd v Bournemouth: Premier League match preview [Video]

Man Utd v Bournemouth: Premier League match preview

In-depth preview of Manchester United's Premier League clash against Bournemouth, with both sides in need of three points at opposite ends of the table.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:12Published
OFFICIAL Bayern Munich Sign Leroy Sane For €45M From Man City! Transfer Talk [Video]

OFFICIAL Bayern Munich Sign Leroy Sane For €45M From Man City! Transfer Talk

This week our headline story features Aston Villa captain Jack Grealish, and Manchester City’s audacious plan to hijack his potential move to Manchester United this summer. We analyse..

Credit: FootballDaily     Duration: 08:26Published
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer: Manchester United are ready to keep challenging after strong return to action [Video]

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer: Manchester United are ready to keep challenging after strong return to action

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says although his team are too far behind to achieve "something special" in the Premier League, they have shown they are able to keep challenging and look..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:03Published

Tweets about this

SOFONewsNG

SOFO NEWS Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Hails Mason Greenwood. The post Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Hails Mason Greenwood. appeared first on… https://t.co/FPtWPjQTaO 20 hours ago

pavel62743679

Pav RT @LzzDayan: Goodnight guys Mason Greenwood has a goal contribution every 105 minutes in the league for Manchester United Best teenage… 22 hours ago

LzzDayan

𝘿𝙎 ‘ Goodnight guys Mason Greenwood has a goal contribution every 105 minutes in the league for Manchester United Be… https://t.co/JYTtnwPgPo 1 day ago

pelumi_tiwa

Tiwa Pelumi Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer described striker Mason Greenwood as a "special talent" who needs to… https://t.co/7PHJsGQV3c 3 days ago

News18Sports

News18 Sports #MasonGreenwood is "a special talent, a special kid we're going to look after and try to develop into a top player.… https://t.co/Pdm3zWtLhb 3 days ago

TheFootballInd

The Football Index 🎙 ⚽ Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has hailed Mason Greenwood as a "special talent" after the teenager helped Manchester United b… https://t.co/zwpYTeJGpZ 3 days ago

PunditsGlobal

Pundits Global Mason Greenwood's shoulder-drop is inevitable. Now with the best goalscoring numbers for any Manchester United teen… https://t.co/YG94jNOFWc 4 days ago