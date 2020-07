Villa boss Dean Smith tipped to make double change at Liverpool Saturday, 4 July 2020 ( 4 days ago )

Former Villa defender Alan Hutton can see Smith lining his side up rather differently to the one that tackled - but were beaten by - Wolves at Villa Park last time out. Former Villa defender Alan Hutton can see Smith lining his side up rather differently to the one that tackled - but were beaten by - Wolves at Villa Park last time out. 👓 View full article