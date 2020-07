Zouma and Jorginho in: The Chelsea line-up fans want to see vs Watford Saturday, 4 July 2020 ( 3 days ago )

Frank Lampard has no shortage of options for when it comes to naming his side for this evening's clash with Watford at Stamford Bridge Frank Lampard has no shortage of options for when it comes to naming his side for this evening's clash with Watford at Stamford Bridge 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this