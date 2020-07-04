Global  

What channel is Manchester United vs Bournemouth on? Premier League kick-off time and how to watch

talkSPORT Saturday, 4 July 2020 ()
Manchester United host Bournemouth on Saturday as they look to keep up their good form. The Red Devils have impressed since the restart and are now pushing for a Champions League spot. Bournemouth, meanwhile, are really struggling and must start picking up point or they’ll be doomed to the drop. Man United vs Bournemouth: Date […]
 In-depth preview of Manchester United's Premier League clash against Bournemouth, with both sides in need of three points at opposite ends of the table.

