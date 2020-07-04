Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Under 2.5 goals at Athletic Bilbao vs Real Madrid 5/6 for Sunday’s La Liga showdown

SoccerNews.com Saturday, 4 July 2020 ()
Competition: La Liga Market: Under 2.5 goals Odds: 5/6 @ Bet 365 In a real battle between two sides continuing to shine at the back, league leaders Real Madrid will make the trip to a resurging San Mamés Barria on Sunday lunchtime. Starting with the hosts, once again gaining plenty of plaudits for what was a […]

The post Under 2.5 goals at Athletic Bilbao vs Real Madrid 5/6 for Sunday’s La Liga showdown appeared first on Soccer News.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: Reuters - Sports - Published
News video: Real not about to get complacent after Barca slip-ups - Zidane

Real not about to get complacent after Barca slip-ups - Zidane 03:57

 Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane says his side will not rest until they are declared champions as Barcelona slips.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

You could think VAR is not being used correctly - Barca coach Setien [Video]

You could think VAR is not being used correctly - Barca coach Setien

Barcelona manager Quique Setien raises doubts about how the VAR system is being used in La Liga.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 05:39Published
Real Madrid train ahead of Valencia match [Video]

Real Madrid train ahead of Valencia match

Real Madrid train as they prepare for their next La Liga match against Valencia.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 02:05Published
Zidane says his relationship with Gareth Bale is normal [Video]

Zidane says his relationship with Gareth Bale is normal

Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane says his relationship with Gareth Bale is normal, denying media reports it is beyond a repair.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 04:31Published

Tweets about this

puntermentality

Jared - Punter Mentality RT @punt_school: Football free picks ⚽️ #LaLiga 🇪🇸 Valencia v Athletic Bilbao - Under 2.0 goals @ $2.14 (Betfair) #SegundaDivision 🇪🇸… 3 days ago

punt_school

Punt School Football free picks ⚽️ #LaLiga 🇪🇸 Valencia v Athletic Bilbao - Under 2.0 goals @ $2.14 (Betfair)… https://t.co/9obZacKsvM 3 days ago

alloutcapper

All Out Sports Capping #EPL ⚽️🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Aston Villa vs. Wolverhampton Under 2.5 match goals Man Utd vs Norwich: Man Utd minus 1 goal… https://t.co/dgv9V3HwuH 1 week ago