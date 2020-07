Daily UK News Feed RT @BBCSport: Local MP Lisa Nandy and Greater Manchester mayor Andy Burnham have called for an investigation into Wigan Athletic's recent t… 2 minutes ago Jarkkrapob RT @sistoney67: BBC Sport - Wigan Athletic: Mayor Andy Burnham and MP Lisa Nandy call for takeover investigation https://t.co/SHs0O9bUtE 2 minutes ago Simon Stone BBC Sport - Wigan Athletic: Mayor Andy Burnham and MP Lisa Nandy call for takeover investigation https://t.co/SHs0O9bUtE 3 minutes ago BBC Sport Local MP Lisa Nandy and Greater Manchester mayor Andy Burnham have called for an investigation into Wigan Athletic'… https://t.co/euogLQr9Bu 7 minutes ago BBC Championship FLC: Wigan Athletic: Mayor Andy Burnham and MP Lisa Nandy call for takeover investigation https://t.co/buycp1SLuo 8 minutes ago BBC News England Wigan Athletic: Mayor Andy Burnham and MP Lisa Nandy call for takeover investigation https://t.co/iQVQ0IuqbK 10 minutes ago FWP Championship NEWS: Wigan Athletic: Mayor Andy Burnham and MP Lisa Nandy call for takeover investigation (via BBC Sport) https://t.co/POzYtIo5VR 14 minutes ago