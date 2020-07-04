What channel is Chelsea vs Watford on? Premier League kick-off time and how to watch

Global  

Chelsea take on Watford tonight in a key clash at both ends of the Premier League table. The Blues are fighting hard to hang onto a Champions League spot but have several teams breathing down their neck. Watford, meanwhile, are battling relegation and need points fast to start moving away from the bottom three. Chelsea […]
