Jorge Masvidal ‘absolutely willing’ to fight Kamaru Usman at UFC 251 on a week’s notice after Gilbert Burns gets COVID-19

talkSPORT Saturday, 4 July 2020 ()
Jorge Masvidal is ‘absolutely willing’ to replace Gilbert Burns and face Kamaru Usman for the UFC welterweight world title on a week’s notice. That’s according to his manager, who insists ‘Gamebred’ is ready and willing to live up to his moniker. Burns was forced to withdraw from the main event at UFC 251 after contracting […]
Bebito Fernando RT @arielhelwani: According to Jorge Masvidal's manager Abraham Kawa, Masvidal is "absolutely willing" to take the Kamaru Usman fight on a… 4 seconds ago

Bitcoin Sportsbook 🥇 Jorge Masvidal ‘absolutely willing’ to fight Kamaru Usman at UFC 251 on a week’s notice after Gilbert Burns gets CO… https://t.co/5dCX4rNjG5 5 minutes ago