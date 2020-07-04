Global  

F1 drivers to support fight against racism at Austrian Grand Prix

CBC.ca Saturday, 4 July 2020 ()
All 20 Formula One drivers are going to show their support for the fight against racism before Sunday's season-opening Austrian Grand Prix, although they will do so individually on the grid rather than with a collective gesture.
