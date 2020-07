Yankees' Masahiro Tanaka hit in head by Giancarlo Stanton line drive Saturday, 4 July 2020 ( 18 minutes ago )

Yankees pitcher Masahiro Tanaka was hit in the head by a line drive off the bat of slugger Giancarlo Stanton during live batting practice Saturday, a frightening scene during the team's first official summer camp workout. 👓 View full article

