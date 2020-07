Dana White handed UFC blow as Gilbert Burns tests positive for Covid-19 Saturday, 4 July 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Gilbert Burns was forced to withdraw from the main event at UFC 251 after contracting coronavirus, leaving the main event on July 15 on Yas Island in serious jeopardy Gilbert Burns was forced to withdraw from the main event at UFC 251 after contracting coronavirus, leaving the main event on July 15 on Yas Island in serious jeopardy 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources UFC president Dana White: "we're gonna prove that pro sports can come back safely"



UFC president Dana White says "we're gonna prove that pro sports can come back safely" after UFC 249 that saw one competitor withdraw after testing positive for coronavirus Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 01:46 Published on May 11, 2020

Tweets about this Daily Star Sport Dana White handed UFC Fight Island blow as Gilbert Burns tests positive for Covid-19 https://t.co/z0utFpCL72 9 minutes ago