Wolves 0-2 Arsenal: Gunners shine at Molineux

The clash between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Arsenal was always going to be one of the most intriguing of the weekend across Europe, with both clubs aiming to improve their chances of qualifying for Europe this season. In the end, it was the Gunners who upset the status quo with a comprehensive away performance at Molineux. […]



