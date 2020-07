You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Bubble boys: Sporting KC adjusts to life, soccer in Orlando



Sporting KC is finally back in a routine. Manager Peter Vermes said he’s pleased with his team’s ability to adapt to their new normal, telling the media Friday the squad has remained flexible since.. Credit: 41 Action News Duration: 00:43 Published 2 days ago Nashville SC Withdrawn From MLS Tournament; Chicago Fire Change Groups



The Chicago Fire FC have been moved to a new group in Orlando after Nashville was removed from the MLS Is Back Tournament following nine positive coronavirus tests among their players. Credit: CBS 2 Chicago Duration: 00:15 Published 3 days ago Inter Miami CF Fall In Orlando



Inter Miami CF gave its fans reasons to cheer during their Wednesday evening game against Orlando City SC, as they were leading 1-0 for most of the game. Credit: CBS4 Miami Duration: 03:04 Published 4 days ago

Tweets about this