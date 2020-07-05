Global  

Chandra Grahan 2020 Live updates

IndiaTimes Sunday, 5 July 2020
Today is the big day for skygazers across the world as there's a full moon and a partial penumbral eclipse. ​The lunar eclipse on July 5 will not be visible in India, however, people from South/West Europe, much of Africa, North America, South America, Pacific, Atlantic, Indian Ocean, and Antarctica will be able to view the penumbral lunar eclipse. Stay connected with the TimesofIndia.com for latest updates on lunar eclipse:
