Caleb Williams, No. 1 quarterback prospect in class of 2021, commits to Oklahoma Sooners

USATODAY.com Sunday, 5 July 2020 ()
Caleb Williams, the No. 1 QB prospect in the class of 2021, announced his commitment to Oklahoma on Saturday.
Top dual-threat QB Williams commits to Sooners

 Caleb Williams, the No. 1-ranked dual-threat quarterback in the 2021 class and No. 15 overall in the ESPN 300, committed to Oklahoma on Saturday. Williams picked...
ESPN


