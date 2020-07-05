|
Caleb Williams, No. 1 quarterback prospect in class of 2021, commits to Oklahoma Sooners
Caleb Williams, the No. 1 QB prospect in the class of 2021, announced his commitment to Oklahoma on Saturday.
