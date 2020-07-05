Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Nasser Hussain: Forgot count of how many team meetings were held to discuss Sachin Tendulkar

Mid-Day Sunday, 5 July 2020 ()
Former England captain Nasser Hussain on Saturday said Sachin Tendulkar and his "magnificent technique" would force his team to have many meetings merely to discuss strategy to dismiss the Indian batting great. Tendulkar dominated Indian cricket for over two decades before retiring in 2013 as the holder of many batting records,...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Sports fraternity mourns sudden demise of Sushant Singh Rajput [Video]

Sports fraternity mourns sudden demise of Sushant Singh Rajput

Sports fraternity expressed grief and shock over demise of actor Sushant Singh Rajput on June 14. 'MS Dhoni' actor was also known for his sports skills. Legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar took to..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:12Published

Related news from verified sources

Forgot count of how many team meetings were held to discuss Sachin Tendulkar: Nasser Hussain
Indian Express


Tweets about this