Bayern Munich defend German Cup title with 4-2 win over Leverkusen Sunday, 5 July 2020 ( 1 hour ago )





Leverkusen was given some hope when Sven Bender scored in the 63rd minute to... German champions Bayern Munich extended their domestic domination by winning their 20th German Cup title with a 4-2 win over Bayer Leverkusen in the final. Robert Lewandowski scored twice while Serge Gnabry and David Alaba were both on the scoresheet.Leverkusen was given some hope when Sven Bender scored in the 63rd minute to 👓 View full article