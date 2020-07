Burnley vs Sheffield United LIVE talkSPORT commentary: Full coverage from Turf Moor Sunday, 5 July 2020 ( 9 minutes ago )

Burnley take on Sheffield United this lunchtime as both teams look to continue their unlikely European push. Burnley have won two on the bounce and are now just two points behind Sheffield United in seventh. A win for either side would keep them well in the hunt for Europe heading into the final few fixtures […] 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this