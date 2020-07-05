Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Man Utd, Arsenal ready bids as Real Madrid make star available for cut-price €25m

Team Talk Sunday, 5 July 2020 ()
Manchester United and Arsenal are reportedly among the clubs interested in sealing the transfer of a bargain Real Madrid star.

The post Man Utd, Arsenal ready bids as Real Madrid make star available for cut-price €25m appeared first on teamtalk.com.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

OFFICIAL Bayern Munich Sign Leroy Sane For €45M From Man City! Transfer Talk [Video]

OFFICIAL Bayern Munich Sign Leroy Sane For €45M From Man City! Transfer Talk

This week our headline story features Aston Villa captain Jack Grealish, and Manchester City’s audacious plan to hijack his potential move to Manchester United this summer. We analyse..

Credit: FootballDaily     Duration: 08:26Published
10 Unselfish Teammates Who DESERVE More Praise! [Video]

10 Unselfish Teammates Who DESERVE More Praise!

These are the players who may not have been the biggest stars but did the hard work so that others could shine. From an Arsenal Invincible to a current Liverpool star, with stops at Real Madrid,..

Credit: FootballDaily     Duration: 12:59Published
The Rise & Fall Of Gareth Bale! [Video]

The Rise & Fall Of Gareth Bale!

Attracting interest from every big club in Europe. With outstanding pace, strength, and a vicious shot from range, Bale was regarded as the closest thing to Cristiano Ronaldo in world football, and..

Credit: FootballDaily     Duration: 08:34Published

Tweets about this