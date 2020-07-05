|
|
|
Man Utd, Arsenal ready bids as Real Madrid make star available for cut-price €25m
Sunday, 5 July 2020 ()
Manchester United and Arsenal are reportedly among the clubs interested in sealing the transfer of a bargain Real Madrid star.
The post Man Utd, Arsenal ready bids as Real Madrid make star available for cut-price €25m appeared first on teamtalk.com.
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
|
|
10 Unselfish Teammates Who DESERVE More Praise!
These are the players who may not have been the biggest stars but did the hard work so that others could shine. From an Arsenal Invincible to a current Liverpool star, with stops at Real Madrid,..
Credit: FootballDaily Duration: 12:59Published
|
The Rise & Fall Of Gareth Bale!
Attracting interest from every big club in Europe. With outstanding pace, strength, and a vicious shot from range, Bale was regarded as the closest thing to Cristiano Ronaldo in world football, and..
Credit: FootballDaily Duration: 08:34Published
Tweets about this
|