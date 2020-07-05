Global  

Leeds set to make audacious transfer bid for Celtic star Odsonne Edouard if they win Premier League promotion

talkSPORT Sunday, 5 July 2020 ()
Leeds will reportedly target Celtic star Odsonne Edouard if they win promotion to the Premier League this season. Marcelo Bielsa’s side look set to end their 16-year exile from the Premier League. They are top of the Championship table and hold a six-point advantage over third-placed Brentford with as many games to go. Patrick Bamford, […]
