Austrian Grand Prix: Charles Leclerc confirms he will not take knee before race

Independent Sunday, 5 July 2020 ()
Two-time Grand Prix winner will not take a knee this afternoon despite calls for F1 drivers to do so, but says that does not mean he is 'less committed than others' in opposing racism
News video: Drummers perform as F1 gears up for season-opener

Drummers perform as F1 gears up for season-opener 01:17

 Percussionists scaled and hung over the sides of a massive steel bull as they performed at the Red Bull Ring in Austria, in the build up to the season-opening Austrian Grand Prix slated for Sunday.

