Formula 1 Austrian Grand Prix Today - how to watch, start time & more

Autosport Sunday, 5 July 2020 ()
After a long coronavirus-induced break, Formula 1 finally returns to action with the Austrian Grand Prix on 5 July. Here's how and when you can watch the race
Video credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: Drummers perform as F1 gears up for season-opener

Drummers perform as F1 gears up for season-opener 01:17

 Percussionists scaled and hung over the sides of a massive steel bull as they performed at the Red Bull Ring in Austria, in the build up to the season-opening Austrian Grand Prix slated for Sunday.

Mick Schumacher relishing Formula 2 restart after COVID-19 lockdown [Video]

Mick Schumacher relishing Formula 2 restart after COVID-19 lockdown

Formula 2 driver Mick Schumacher says he knows what he has to do ahead of the Austrian Grand Prix season-opener at the weekend.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 03:20Published
F1 returns: A lap of the Austrian Grand Prix [Video]

F1 returns: A lap of the Austrian Grand Prix

Facts and figures ahead of the Austrian Grand Prix as Formula One makes its long-awaited return. It's been more than three months since the season was meant to kick off in Melbourne, with the..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:50Published
Ferrari Austrian Grand Prix - Preview [Video]

Ferrari Austrian Grand Prix - Preview

The long wait is over: 109 days ago, overnight from Thursday 12 to Friday 13 March, the Australian GP was cancelled and Formula 1, along with all other sports, was stopped by the ferocity of a global..

Credit: AutoMotions     Duration: 01:00Published

Austrian GP: Hamilton tops FP3 to complete practice clean sweep

 Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton completed a clean sweep of practice for the 2020 Formula 1 Austrian Grand Prix with the fastest time in FP3, which was disrupted by...
Autosport

Austrian Grand Prix LIVE: F1 latest updates, start time and news from opening race of 2020

 Follow lap-by-lap updates from the Red Bull Ring as the delayed 2020 Formula One season gets underway with Max Verstappen looking to take the fight to the...
Independent

Hamilton fastest in the 1st practice for Austrian Grand Prix

Hamilton fastest in the 1st practice for Austrian Grand Prix Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton posted the fastest time on Friday in the first practice for the season-opening Austrian Grand Prix
FOX Sports Also reported by •Seattle TimesMid-Day

