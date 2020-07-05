Formula 1 Austrian Grand Prix Today - how to watch, start time & more
Sunday, 5 July 2020 (
7 hours ago) After a long coronavirus-induced break, Formula 1 finally returns to action with the Austrian Grand Prix on 5 July. Here's how and when you can watch the race
Video credit: Reuters Studio - Published
2 days ago
Percussionists scaled and hung over the sides of a massive steel bull as they performed at the Red Bull Ring in Austria, in the build up to the season-opening Austrian Grand Prix slated for Sunday.
Drummers perform as F1 gears up for season-opener 01:17
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
F1 returns: A lap of the Austrian Grand Prix
Facts and figures ahead of the Austrian Grand Prix as Formula One makes its long-awaited return. It's been more than three months since the season was meant to kick off in Melbourne, with the..
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:50 Published 4 days ago
Ferrari Austrian Grand Prix - Preview
The long wait is over: 109 days ago, overnight from Thursday 12 to Friday 13 March, the Australian GP was cancelled and Formula 1, along with all other sports, was stopped by the ferocity of a global..
Credit: AutoMotions Duration: 01:00 Published 4 days ago
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this