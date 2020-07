F1 returns: A lap of the Austrian Grand Prix



Facts and figures ahead of the Austrian Grand Prix as Formula One makes its long-awaited return. It's been more than three months since the season was meant to kick off in Melbourne, with the.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:50 Published 4 days ago

Ferrari Austrian Grand Prix - Preview



The long wait is over: 109 days ago, overnight from Thursday 12 to Friday 13 March, the Australian GP was cancelled and Formula 1, along with all other sports, was stopped by the ferocity of a global.. Credit: AutoMotoTV Duration: 01:00 Published 4 days ago