Southampton vs Man City LIVE tonight: Confirmed team news plus kick-off time, live stream and TV channel for Premier League clash Sunday, 5 July 2020 ( 29 minutes ago )

Southampton and Manchester City go head-to-head in the Premier League on Sunday evening. The Saints are set for a mid-table finish this season but have done well since the restart and eased past Watford last time out. City, meanwhile, may have relinquished the title but still put Liverpool to the sword in midweek, winning 4-0. […] 👓 View full article

