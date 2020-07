You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Shannon Sharpe shares final thoughts on NASCAR investigating noose in Bubba Wallace's garage



Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe react to the news that NASCAR is continuing their investigation after FBI determined that the noose found in Bubba Wallace’s garage was not a hate crime. Shannon tells.. Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate Duration: 03:24 Published 1 week ago No explanation for noose as NASCAR completes investigation



NASCAR said on Thursday it had completed its own investigation into the noose found in the garage of Bubba Wallace, the only Black driver competing in the top series, without determining who did it or.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:36 Published 1 week ago Bubba Wallace Fires Back After FBI Says Noose Was Not a Hate Crime



NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace is speaking out against claims that he orchestrated the discovery of a noose in his Talladega Superspeedway garage. Credit: Cover Video Duration: 01:27 Published 2 weeks ago

Related news from verified sources NASCAR meets with minister pushing for racial equality As the Rev. Greg Drumwright watched members of his ministry crowd the fence at Talladega Superspeedway to cheer for Black driver Bubba Wallace, he realized his...

Seattle Times 4 days ago





Tweets about this