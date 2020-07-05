Global  

Athletic Bilbao 0-1 Real Madrid: Sergio Ramos sends Real closer to title

BBC Sport Sunday, 5 July 2020 ()
Sergio Ramos scores the only goal again as Real Madrid beat Athletic Bilbao to go seven points clear at the top of La Liga.
