Formula 1: Valtteri Bottas wins chaotic Austrian Grand Prix as Lewis Hamilton misses out on podium due to time penalty
Sunday, 5 July 2020 () Valtteri Bottas won an incident-packed first race of the new Formula 1 season in Austria, as Lewis Hamilton was demoted to fourth due to a five-second time penalty. Bottas, who led every lap in a peerless performance, crossed the line just 0.6 seconds clear of his Mercedes team-mate, but the world champion was penalised after […]
