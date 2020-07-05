Global  

Formula 1: Valtteri Bottas wins chaotic Austrian Grand Prix as Lewis Hamilton misses out on podium due to time penalty

Sunday, 5 July 2020
Valtteri Bottas won an incident-packed first race of the new Formula 1 season in Austria, as Lewis Hamilton was demoted to fourth due to a five-second time penalty. Bottas, who led every lap in a peerless performance, crossed the line just 0.6 seconds clear of his Mercedes team-mate, but the world champion was penalised after […]
News video: Drummers perform as F1 gears up for season-opener

Drummers perform as F1 gears up for season-opener 01:17

 Percussionists scaled and hung over the sides of a massive steel bull as they performed at the Red Bull Ring in Austria, in the build up to the season-opening Austrian Grand Prix slated for Sunday.

