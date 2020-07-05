Everton boss Ancelotti rules out Digne sale, coy on Hojbjerg interest
Sunday, 5 July 2020 () Speaking to the press ahead of his team’s clash against Tottenham Hotspur on Monday evening, Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti ruled out a sale of Lucas Digne this summer. The 26-year-old has reportedly caught the interest of Manchester City and Chelsea with both clubs in the process of identifying a long-term solution on the left defensive […]
The post Everton boss Ancelotti rules out Digne sale, coy on Hojbjerg interest appeared first on Soccer News.