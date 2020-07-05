Everton boss Ancelotti rules out Digne sale, coy on Hojbjerg interest Sunday, 5 July 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Speaking to the press ahead of his team’s clash against Tottenham Hotspur on Monday evening, Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti ruled out a sale of Lucas Digne this summer. The 26-year-old has reportedly caught the interest of Manchester City and Chelsea with both clubs in the process of identifying a long-term solution on the left defensive […]



The post Everton boss Ancelotti rules out Digne sale, coy on Hojbjerg interest appeared first on Soccer News. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Video credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published 6 days ago Spurs boss Jose Mourinho 'happy' with heated exchange between team-mates 01:27 Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho said he has no interest in winning the “Fair Play Cup” and was pleased to see Hugo Lloris and Son Heung-min clash at half-time of the 1-0 win over Everton. You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Ancelotti: Everton targeting Europe



Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti says they can still make European football next year as they prepare to face Liverpool this Sunday. Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 00:30 Published 3 weeks ago

Tweets about this