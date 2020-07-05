Global  

Taj Mahal, other Agra monuments to stay closed

IndiaTimes Sunday, 5 July 2020 ()
While all major historical monuments across the nation are set to open on Monday, Taj Mahal and other world famous monuments in Agra will not reopen till further orders, as they fall in the buffer zone areas outside the containment zone. Any movement of tourists in these areas could spread the coronavirus infection.
