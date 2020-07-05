Taj Mahal, other Agra monuments to stay closed

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Taj Mahal to re-open on July 6 amid relaxations in lockdown



Agra’s Taj Mahal is set to re-open from July 6 with guidelines. The monument was closed in view of Covid-19 pandemic. Tourism Minister permitted monuments to open with certain guidelines. The.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:07 Published 1 day ago Virginia to Remove Statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee



Virginia to Remove Statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee Plans to remove the monument in the city of Richmond will be revealed Thursday by Governor Ralph Northam. A senior administration.. Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 01:29 Published on June 4, 2020 Taj Mahal's marble railings damaged following thunderstorm



A thunderstorm swept through Agra causing damages to the city on May 30. Trees were uprooted in several areas, properties also faced wrath of harsh weather. Storm damaged the marble railings of the.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:11 Published on May 31, 2020

Related news from verified sources Agra: ASI sprays insecticides on trees and plants in Taj Mahal and other gardens to protect locusts attack To prevent any damage to trees, shrubs and gardens from swarms of locusts that arrived in Agra, horticulture wing of Archeological Survey of India (ASI) has...

IndiaTimes 5 days ago





Tweets about this